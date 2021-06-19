Delays on A12 after two-car crash at Farnham

Published: 2:00 PM June 19, 2021

There are delays on the A12 after two cars crashed at Farnham.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a Land Rover and a Nissan, in Farnham earlier this afternoon.

The road was blocked at the Farnham corner, although traffic is once again passing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one of the motorists involved was shaken by the crash, but no-one suffered any injuries.

Congestion remains in the area, with traffic on the northbound carriageway stretching back to Little Glemham.