Published: 2:00 PM June 19, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM June 19, 2021

Traffic has now cleared on the A12 following a two-car crash at Farnham.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a Land Rover and a Nissan, in Farnham earlier this afternoon.

The road was blocked at the Farnham corner.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one of the motorists involved was shaken by the crash, but no-one suffered any injuries.

The accident led to congestion on both the northbound and southbound carriageways.