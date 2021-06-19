News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 clear after two-car crash at Farnham

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:00 PM June 19, 2021    Updated: 4:04 PM June 19, 2021
The crash happened on the A12 between Stanway and Lexden Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The crash involved a Land Rover and a Nissan - Credit: Matthew Usher

Traffic has now cleared on the A12 following a two-car crash at Farnham.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a Land Rover and a Nissan, in Farnham earlier this afternoon.

The road was blocked at the Farnham corner.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one of the motorists involved was shaken by the crash, but no-one suffered any injuries.

The accident led to congestion on both the northbound and southbound carriageways. 

A12
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldi stores undergo major investments in UK

Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans signs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town and Lincoln City have both received investment from Arizona

Football

Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stunning views of dawn at Orford, near Orford Ness Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon