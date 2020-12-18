News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash between car and lorry causes long delays on A12

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 7:15 AM December 18, 2020    Updated: 7:26 AM December 18, 2020
Police closed part of the A12 southbound near East Bergholt this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There are severe delays on the A12 in both directions following a crash between a car and a lorry at junction 31, East Bergholt. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash between a car and a lorry is causing serious delays on the A12 at East Bergholt. 

The incident, which took place on the southbound carriageway at junction 31, was first reported shortly before 6.30am today.

There are severe delays on the busy road in both directions following the crash. 

Cars are queueing back to junction 32B, at the London Road turn off, on the southbound carriageway and there are increasing problems on the northbound highway as well. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with. 

You may also want to watch:

The road is not currently blocked and it is understood that the vehicles should be removed from the scene shortly.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries as a consequence of the crash.


Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
  2. 2 Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge
  3. 3 Care home put into lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak
  1. 4 Why did Suffolk and north Essex remain in Tier 2?
  2. 5 Town back behind closed doors this weekend as Posh chairman threatens to take legal action
  3. 6 Dogs stolen in Suffolk kennels burglary found in Kent
  4. 7 When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?
  5. 8 Initial investigations underway following death of man in Woodbridge
  6. 9 Sports car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich
  7. 10 Eyesore site to get new lease of life as 173 family homes agreed

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Body found in Ipswich river

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk

Paddy & Scott's shakes up its top team

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

All the Christmas bin collections for Suffolk you need to know

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus