Crash between car and lorry causes long delays on A12
A crash between a car and a lorry is causing serious delays on the A12 at East Bergholt.
The incident, which took place on the southbound carriageway at junction 31, was first reported shortly before 6.30am today.
There are severe delays on the busy road in both directions following the crash.
Cars are queueing back to junction 32B, at the London Road turn off, on the southbound carriageway and there are increasing problems on the northbound highway as well.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.
The road is not currently blocked and it is understood that the vehicles should be removed from the scene shortly.
There are not believed to be any serious injuries as a consequence of the crash.
