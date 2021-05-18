Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash

Published: 12:06 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM May 18, 2021

The Mazda driver was forced to swerve in a bid to avoid the hurtling car, before crashing into the central reservation - Credit: Kealey Rust

A driver crashed into the central reservation of the A12 after swerving out of the way of a vehicle being driven the wrong way.

The terrifying incident happened on the A12 near East Bergholt on Monday evening, around 8.25pm.

The car – described by police as small and white – was being driven in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway, forcing drivers to take evasive action to avoid the car.

It is understood the car was being driven by an elderly woman.

One car was clipped by the hurtling white car, while another – a Mazda – was forced to swerve before crashing into the central reservation.

The offending driver then fled the scene, while lane two had to be closed so the Mazda could be recovered.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said no-one was hurt in the accident.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact PC Thorpe of the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 37/25754/21.