Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash
- Credit: Kealey Rust
A driver crashed into the central reservation of the A12 after swerving out of the way of a vehicle being driven the wrong way.
The terrifying incident happened on the A12 near East Bergholt on Monday evening, around 8.25pm.
The car – described by police as small and white – was being driven in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway, forcing drivers to take evasive action to avoid the car.
It is understood the car was being driven by an elderly woman.
One car was clipped by the hurtling white car, while another – a Mazda – was forced to swerve before crashing into the central reservation.
The offending driver then fled the scene, while lane two had to be closed so the Mazda could be recovered.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said no-one was hurt in the accident.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
- 2 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
- 3 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
- 4 Body found in the River Orwell
- 5 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
- 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
- 7 What has changed in Woodbridge over lockdown?
- 8 Exit Interview: Nydam showed 'heart, desire and hunger' but was never able to take the next step
- 9 Person taken to hospital after two-car crash
- 10 Suffolk pensioner exposed to asbestos for up to 30 years as carpenter
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact PC Thorpe of the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 37/25754/21.