News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Wrong way A12 driver flees scene after causing crash

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:06 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 1:03 PM May 18, 2021
The Mazda driver was forced to swerve in a bid to avoid the hurtling Peugeot, before crashing into the central reservation

The Mazda driver was forced to swerve in a bid to avoid the hurtling car, before crashing into the central reservation - Credit: Kealey Rust

A driver crashed into the central reservation of the A12 after swerving out of the way of a vehicle being driven the wrong way.

The terrifying incident happened on the A12 near East Bergholt on Monday evening, around 8.25pm.

The car – described by police as small and white – was being driven in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway, forcing drivers to take evasive action to avoid the car.

It is understood the car was being driven by an elderly woman.

One car was clipped by the hurtling white car, while another – a Mazda – was forced to swerve before crashing into the central reservation.

The offending driver then fled the scene, while lane two had to be closed so the Mazda could be recovered.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said no-one was hurt in the accident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
  2. 2 Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
  3. 3 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
  1. 4 Body found in the River Orwell
  2. 5 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
  3. 6 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
  4. 7 What has changed in Woodbridge over lockdown?
  5. 8 Exit Interview: Nydam showed 'heart, desire and hunger' but was never able to take the next step
  6. 9 Person taken to hospital after two-car crash
  7. 10 Suffolk pensioner exposed to asbestos for up to 30 years as carpenter

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact PC Thorpe of the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 37/25754/21.

A12
East Bergholt News
Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Watford’s Joao Pedro during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Football

Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A view of Hill Farm, Martlesham, which is being offered up for sale for the first time in 60 years

‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Injured skipper Luke Chambers makes a heart with his hands ahead of the Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

Football

Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon