A12 blocked after crash between lorry and car

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:08 AM October 11, 2022
Updated: 8:36 AM October 11, 2022
The crash happened at the A12 junction in east Suffolk

The crash happened at the A12 junction in east Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A12 in east Suffolk after a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police shared details of the crash, which happened at the junction with the A144 at High Street, near Yoxford, shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Halesworth police said the incident is likely to cause delays for the next two hours.

The incident comes after the A12 at Farnham was blocked for several hours on Sunday after a crash.

