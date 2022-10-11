A12 blocked after crash between lorry and car

The crash happened at the A12 junction in east Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A12 in east Suffolk after a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police shared details of the crash, which happened at the junction with the A144 at High Street, near Yoxford, shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

A12 / A144 Junction Blocked

Emergency services attending 2 vehicle collision between car & HGV at A144 #Bramfield Rd. junction with A12 just north of #Darsham.

Please avoid area for at least next two hours until emergency services have finished & scene cleared.

#187 pic.twitter.com/ZLHsRZuV6d — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) October 11, 2022

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Halesworth police said the incident is likely to cause delays for the next two hours.

The incident comes after the A12 at Farnham was blocked for several hours on Sunday after a crash.