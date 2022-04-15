News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 in Essex closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:17 PM April 15, 2022
The A12 in Essex has been closed after a crash

The A12 in Essex has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 in Essex has been closed in both directions after the air ambulance was called to a serious crash outside Chelmsford.

The crash happened between junctions 17 and 18 on the northbound carriageway, Essex Police said on Twitter.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have started to form in both directions on the road.

Police have warned the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

The closure means the road connection Suffolk and London has been blocked, with drivers urged to find alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.

A12
Chelmsford News

Don't Miss

Samuel Gillett, from Sudbury, has not been seen since last month

Updated

Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A vehicle hit the railway bridge in Needham Market

Suffolk Live News

Rail services affected after vehicle strikes 'most bashed bridge' again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants

Pubs

Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk mum forced to give up on detective dream due to low pay

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon