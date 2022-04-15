A12 in Essex closed as air ambulance called to serious crash
Published: 3:17 PM April 15, 2022
The A12 in Essex has been closed in both directions after the air ambulance was called to a serious crash outside Chelmsford.
The crash happened between junctions 17 and 18 on the northbound carriageway, Essex Police said on Twitter.
According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have started to form in both directions on the road.
Police have warned the road is likely to remain closed for some time.
The closure means the road connection Suffolk and London has been blocked, with drivers urged to find alternative routes.
