A12 in Essex closed as air ambulance called to serious crash

The A12 in Essex has been closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 in Essex has been closed in both directions after the air ambulance was called to a serious crash outside Chelmsford.

The crash happened between junctions 17 and 18 on the northbound carriageway, Essex Police said on Twitter.

**UPDATE 15:11**

This is now a Serious injury RTC where the northbound track is going to be closed for some time and this will go into the rush hour traffic tonight.

Plan your journey ahead and avoid the area. Southbound remains closed for the 2 air ambulances to land. — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) April 15, 2022

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have started to form in both directions on the road.

Police have warned the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

The closure means the road connection Suffolk and London has been blocked, with drivers urged to find alternative routes.

The #A12 southbound between J18 and J17 in #Essex is currently CLOSED due to a serious collision. The #A12 northbound is currently closed within J17. The Air Ambulance will be landing shortly. More information to follow. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/D8C5TJcVCP — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 15, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.