Police say no delays on A12 despite plans for fuel protest

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:00 AM August 25, 2022
The crash happened on the A12 outside Colchester

Fuel protests were planned for the A12 at Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Police have said there were no significant delays on the A12 in north Essex this morning despite plans for a fuel protest on the major route.

The AA traffic map has suggested the road has remained clear throughout Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers had not been called to any incidents on the A12 relating to any protests.

Social media posts detailing the planned protest on the A12 near Colchester United's football stadium emerged in the last week.

Another protest against the cost of fuel was held on the A12 at the start of July, leading to about 12 miles of tailbacks as drivers purposely travelled at slow speeds.

Essex Police said it was aware of the latest plans for a demonstration. 

Chief Inspector Anna Granger said: "We appreciate the public’s frustrations following protest activity earlier this week and we are monitoring the situation closely.

"Operational Planning team have a structure in place to limit disruption to road users and businesses.

"Our priority is to ensure everyone travelling on Essex’s roads remains safe and to keep our roads moving."

