Published: 6:16 PM June 1, 2021

The A12 at Farnham is closed while police deal with an oil spill - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The A12 has been closed at Farnham after an oil spill from a petrol tanker, near the turn off for Aldeburgh.

Suffolk police, firefighters and Suffolk Highways are currently on scene after being called at 5.09pm today, with reports of an oil spill.

The northbound carriageway has been blocked while the authorities clear up the fuel, which is thought to be diesel.