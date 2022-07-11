News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Severe delays on A12 amid reports of another fuel protest

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:42 AM July 11, 2022
There is currently long delays on the A12 amid reports of another fuel protest

There is currently long delays on the A12 amid reports of another fuel protest - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A12 this morning amid reports of another fuel protest. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are delays of about 30 minutes in the southbound carriageway of the A12 today (July 11) near Hatfield Peverel.

The traffic map is suggesting the delays are a result of another fuel demonstration, with queues starting at Hatfield Peverel and leading back to Colchester. 

It comes after another protest on the A12 last Monday (July 4) where demonstrators formed queues on the southbound carriageway at Kelvedon, near Colchester, shortly after 8am according to the AA Traffic Map.

Essex Police has been approached for a comment. 

