Long delays on A12 after broken down lorry

Broken down lorry causing delays on the A12 towards Ipswich this morning - Credit: Google Maps

There are long delays on the A12 this morning due to an earlier broken down lorry.

The vehicle broke down at around 7.15am in the northbound carriageway with traffic being held at 7.30am to allow recovery to take place.

Although traffic is no longer being held there is still heavy traffic by the Gun Hill overbridge.

According to the AA Traffic Map queues are building back to the Colchester Football Stadium turn off.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



