News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Long delays on A12 after broken down lorry

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:27 AM January 11, 2022
Broken down lorry causing delays on the A12 towards Ipswich this morning

Broken down lorry causing delays on the A12 towards Ipswich this morning - Credit: Google Maps

There are long delays on the A12 this morning due to an earlier broken down lorry. 

The vehicle broke down at around 7.15am in the northbound carriageway with traffic being held at 7.30am to allow recovery to take place. 

Although traffic is no longer being held there is still heavy traffic by the Gun Hill overbridge. 

According to the AA Traffic Map queues are building back to the Colchester Football Stadium turn off. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
Essex Live News
A12 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wes Burns celebrates at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Gills have no answer to excellent Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town

'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brackenbury Sports Centre is earmarked for demolition - it is nearing the end of its operational life

Planning and Development

Five sites Aldi could build supermarket in Suffolk town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates scoring the third goal at Gillingham.

Stu says: Six observations following Town's 4-0 win at Gillingham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon