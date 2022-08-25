Delays on A12 after car catches fire

There are currently delays on the A12 after a car has caught fire - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently delays on the A12 near Martlesham after a car fire broke out.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews have been called to a fire involving a car on the A12.

"Crews have used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze."

The spokesman added that police have also been called for traffic management.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Woodbridge have been called to the blaze.

A 'stop' call was made by the fire service just before 12.05pm.

According to the AA Traffic Map there is long delays in both directions of the A12.

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.