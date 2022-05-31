Traffic being held on A12 after five-vehicle crash
Published: 5:50 PM May 31, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
There is currently long delays on the A12 after a five-vehicle crash.
Traffic is currently being held in the London-bound carriageway near Hatfield Peverel after the crash.
In a tweet, Essex Travel News, which is run by Essex County Council said: "All traffic being held A12 London bound between junction 20 (Hatfield Peverel) and junction 19 (Boreham) following an accident involving five vehicles.
"Long delays."
The AA Traffic shows very heavy traffic in the area.
