Long delays of four miles on A12 after lorry and car crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:27 AM April 4, 2022
There are long delays on the A12 after a two-vehicle crash near Capel St Mary 

There are long delays on the A12 after a two-vehicle crash near Capel St Mary - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A12 near Capel St Mary after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash in the northbound carriageway just after 8.50am today, Monday, April 4. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are still at the scene of the crash. 

No injuries have been reported, but according to the AA Traffic Map there are long delays in the area. 

The traffic map says there are four miles of delays on the A12 as a result of the crash, which is also near a construction area on the dual carriageway. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
A12
A12 Suffolk News

