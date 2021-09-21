News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:21 PM September 21, 2021   
The crash happened on the A12 between Stanway and Lexden Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Long delays expected on the A12 - Credit: Matthew Usher

There are long tailbacks on the A12 following two crashes on both carriageways. 

According to National Highways there are delays of 80 minutes on the northbound carriageway, near Kelvedon after a multiple vehicle collision. 

Queues are up to seven miles long and vehicles moving at an average speed of 9mph as a result says the highway's agency.

Ambulance crews have been sent to the crash but the extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

In a separate incident, the southbound carriageway was closed following a crash, near Hatfield Peverel. 

The carriageway has now reopened with motorists told to expect long delays. 

Ambulance crews were also sent to the crash.

It is not yet clear how many vehicles have been involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


