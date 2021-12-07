Severe delays on A12 after single vehicle crash

Delays on the A12 after a single vehicle crash near Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A12 near Colchester after a car left the carriageway.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash on the London bound carriageway shortly after 4.30pm today, Tuesday, December 7.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A single vehicle left the road between junctions 28 and 27.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 799 of December 7.