East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Long delays on A12 after multiple vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:50 AM March 29, 2022
The A12 is currently closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Wrentham 

The A12 is currently closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Wrentham - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A12 in north Suffolk after a crash involving multiple vehicles. 

Emergency services were called to the crash at the junction with Church Lane in Wrentham just after 8am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to reports of a multiple vehicle crash which blocked the A12. 

They added that ambulance crews and firefighters are also at the scene. 

A road closure was put in place at 8.20am while emergency services attended the crash, but that has since been lifted. 

The spokesman confirmed that one lane has now reopened but is warning drivers that long delays are still expected while recovery takes place.  

The extent of any injuries is not yet known and the East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

