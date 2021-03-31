One lane of A12 reopens after closure following crash near East Bergholt
Published: 7:01 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 7:37 PM March 31, 2021
One lane of the A12 near East Bergholt has reopened after the carriageway was closed by police following an accident this evening.
The crash happened on the northbound carriageway near East Bergholt.
Police said the collision involved a single vehicle which had overturned near the junction with the B1070.
The road was closed in order for the vehicle to be recovered.
There are not thought to be any serious injuries to those involved, police said.
One lane remains closed due to debris on the road.
