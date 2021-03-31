News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One lane of A12 reopens after closure following crash near East Bergholt

Tom Potter

Published: 7:01 PM March 31, 2021    Updated: 7:37 PM March 31, 2021
Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The crash happened near the B1070 junction - Credit: Matthew Usher

One lane of the A12 near East Bergholt has reopened after the carriageway was closed by police following an accident this evening.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway near East Bergholt.

Police said the collision involved a single vehicle which had overturned near the junction with the B1070.

The road was closed in order for the vehicle to be recovered.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries to those involved, police said.

One lane remains closed due to debris on the road. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
