A12 lane closed following crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:27 AM November 1, 2021
A lane of the A12 is currently closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police were called to at around 7.20am this morning to the London bound carriageway near Marks Tey. 

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that no one has been seriously injured. 

If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage, contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 180 of November 1 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

A12
A12 Suffolk News

