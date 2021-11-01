A12 lane closed following crash

One lane of the A12 is currently closed - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A lane of the A12 is currently closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

Police were called to at around 7.20am this morning to the London bound carriageway near Marks Tey.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that no one has been seriously injured.

If you saw what happened or have dash cam footage, contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 180 of November 1 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

