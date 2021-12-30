One lane of A12 closed as emergency services attend incident

One lane of the A12 near Saxmundham is currently closed as emergency services deal with an incident - Credit: Google Maps

One lane of the A12 is currently closed as emergency services attend an incident near Saxmundham.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 10.40am today, Thursday, December 30.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are currently dealing with a medical emergency on the A12.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

