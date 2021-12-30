News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One lane of A12 closed as emergency services attend incident

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:40 PM December 30, 2021
One lane of the A12 near Saxmundham is currently closed as emergency services deal with an incident

One lane of the A12 is currently closed as emergency services attend an incident near Saxmundham. 

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 10.40am today, Thursday, December 30. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are currently dealing with a medical emergency on the A12. 

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


