Section of A12 closed due to overrunning roadworks
Published: 6:59 AM November 9, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A12 remains closed in Essex this morning due to overrunning roadworks.
The northbound carriageway is closed between Ingatestone and Howe Green.
National Highways said in a tweet that contractors are working as hard as they can to get the road open again.
It is not yet clear when the road will be reopen.
