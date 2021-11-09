News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Section of A12 closed due to overrunning roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:59 AM November 9, 2021
Part of the A12 is currently closed due to overrunning roadworks

Part of the A12 is currently closed due to overrunning roadworks - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 remains closed in Essex this morning due to overrunning roadworks. 

The northbound carriageway is closed between Ingatestone and Howe Green. 

National Highways said in a tweet that contractors are working as hard as they can to get the road open again. 

It is not yet clear when the road will be reopen. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

You may also want to watch:

A12
A12 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bruce Kerr, Suffolk Show Director with Her Majesty The Queen's Suffolk Punch, Whitton Poppy at Easto

The Queen

'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A dispersal order has been put in place for Clacton-on-Sea and Frinton-on-sea this weekend

Police dispersal orders for three towns - these are the roads affected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A Covid vaccination being given in Lavenham

Coronavirus

Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon