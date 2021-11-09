Section of A12 closed due to overrunning roadworks

Part of the A12 is currently closed due to overrunning roadworks - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 remains closed in Essex this morning due to overrunning roadworks.

The northbound carriageway is closed between Ingatestone and Howe Green.

National Highways said in a tweet that contractors are working as hard as they can to get the road open again.

It is not yet clear when the road will be reopen.

