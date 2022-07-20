A12 reopens after 12-hour emergency closure to repair 'melting' surface

The A12 was closed for more than 12 hours - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 in north Essex has reopened after it was closed for more than 12 hours to allow for emergency road repairs to take place.

National Highways said on Twitter the southbound carriageway was shut between the two B1024 junctions near Kelvedon and Colchester at about 6pm on Tuesday.

First Essex, which runs bus services in the area, said on social media the surface was "melting".

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE -371⚠️



A12 closed Southbound, Kelvedon Bypass, due to the road melting in the heat, diversion in operation through Kelvedon village causing delays to the 371 service into the evening — First Essex (@FirstEssex) July 19, 2022

National Highways confirmed the road had reopened by about 6.30am on Wednesday.

The incident comes as the A14 between between Swaffham Bulbeck and Stow cum Quy, near Newmarket, started to buckle in Wednesday's searing heat.

Santon Downham in west Suffolk recorded a provisional temperature of 38.4C at 2pm, a new record for the county.