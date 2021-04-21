Breaking
A12 closed following serious collision
Published: 6:07 PM April 21, 2021 Updated: 6:29 PM April 21, 2021
The A12 between Yoxford and Kelsale, near Saxmundham, has been closed following a serious collision.
The incident happened shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.
Officers have closed the road in both directions and diversions will be put in place.
Three Suffolk fire crews, from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Orford stations, have also been called to the collision.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time whilst officers are on the scene, with the AA map suggesting traffic is building in the area.
No details have been released by police about the conditions of the motorists involved in the collision.
Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting incident number 312 of April 21.
