Delays over an hour on A12 after vehicle fire

There are currently severe delays on the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently delays of over an hour on the A12 near Chelmsford after a vehicle fire.

According to National Highways East two of the three lanes in the northbound carriageway between Boreham and Hatfield Peverel are currently closed.

In a tweet they said: "The A12 northbound between junction 19 at Boreham and junction 20A at Hatfield Peverel, two lanes of three are closed due to a vehicle fire.

"There is approximately six miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 65 minutes above usual journey times."

More on the closures can be found on National Highways website.







