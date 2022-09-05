News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Severe delays on A12 as lanes closed after crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:32 PM September 5, 2022
There are severe delays on the A12 this afternoon

There are currently long delays on the A12 after a crash in north Essex. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in the northbound carriageway between Boreham and Hatfield Peverel. 

Two lanes have closed as a result of the crash. 

In a tweet National Highways East said: "A12 northbound between junction 19 Boreham and junction 20a at Hatfield Peverel. 

"Two lanes closed due to a collision. 

"Causing 40 minute delay and congestion for six miles.

"Essex Roads Policing are on scene."

Drivers are being told to allow extra time if using the A12 this afternoon. 

It comes after the A12 was closed for 11 hours on Saturday after a serious crash which killed a motorcyclist.

Police were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway at Marks Tey, heading towards Ipswich, at about 4.40am.

