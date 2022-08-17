News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Severe delays on A12 as carriageway floods during extreme rainfall

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:39 PM August 17, 2022
Flood

There are severe delays on the A12 after a carriageway has flooded - Credit: Archant

There are currently severe delays of over an hour on the A12 after a carriageway has flooded. 

Drivers are being warned of the delays between Witham and Chelmsford on the northbound carriageway. 

Posting in a Tweet National Highways said: "We currently have delays of up to 70 mins on the A12 northbound between junction 18 at Chelmsford and junction 22 at Witham.

 

"Essex Police have advised this is due to the weather conditions in the area. Please allow extra time for your journey and take extra care this evening."

It comes after an amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for the county with spells of heavy rain expected.

Suffolk Highways earlier warned drivers that roads are "likely" to become flooded as thunderstorms hit the county


A12
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Lightning

Suffolk Live News

When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of homes have been left without power after a tree fell onto the powerlines 

Suffolk Live News

More than 550 homes without power as fallen tree takes down overhead cables

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The three supercars were pulled over this afternoon

Suffolk Live News

Three supercars pulled over in village for having no front number plates

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading to homes

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Sainsbury's and Harvester evacuated after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon