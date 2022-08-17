Severe delays on A12 as carriageway floods during extreme rainfall

There are severe delays on the A12 after a carriageway has flooded - Credit: Archant

There are currently severe delays of over an hour on the A12 after a carriageway has flooded.

Drivers are being warned of the delays between Witham and Chelmsford on the northbound carriageway.

Posting in a Tweet National Highways said: "We currently have delays of up to 70 mins on the A12 northbound between junction 18 at Chelmsford and junction 22 at Witham.

"Essex Police have advised this is due to the weather conditions in the area. Please allow extra time for your journey and take extra care this evening."

It comes after an amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for the county with spells of heavy rain expected.

Suffolk Highways earlier warned drivers that roads are "likely" to become flooded as thunderstorms hit the county.



