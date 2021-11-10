Severe delays of up to 20 minutes on A12 near Colchester

There are long delays on the A12 in Colchester this morning - Credit: Google Maps

There are delays of up to 20 minutes on the A12 near Colchester this morning.

According to AA Traffic Map the delays are increasing on the westbound carriageway between the Hare Green Interchange and the Crown Interchange.

Matrix signs above the A14 were also warning of the delays.

It has been reported that the average speed is 10mph.

The reason for the delays is not yet known.

