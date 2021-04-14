News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One lane of A12 blocked as four fire crews respond to crash

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:51 PM April 14, 2021   
All emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the A12 near Stratford St Mary

Credit: Google Maps

Four fire and rescue crews have been called to the scene of an accident on the A12 near Stratford St Mary.

All emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway, near junction 30, shortly before 4.45pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said one vehicle was involved.

One lane is currently blocked.

Information regarding any injuries is yet to be confirmed. 

There are also delays on the northbound carriageway just before junction 29 for Ardleigh due to a three vehicle accident.

