Lane of A12 closed after vehicle breaks down at Capel St Mary
Published: 7:31 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 8:05 AM July 8, 2021
A broken down vehicle has closed a lane of the A12 at Capel St Mary.
Police remain at the scene of the incident on the southbound carriageway this morning.
The inside lane, heading south towards Colchester and London, has temporarily been closed following the breakdown.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are awaiting recovery of the vehicle.
The AA traffic map is showing slow traffic around Copdock Interchange, with delays also building on the westbound carriageway of the A14 heading towards the roundabout.
On the northbound carriageway of the A12 there are also around 12 minutes of delays.
Stay with us for updates on this live news story.
