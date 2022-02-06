News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed after single-vehicle crash near Southwold

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:33 PM February 6, 2022
Updated: 12:48 PM February 6, 2022
Ipswich Road in Colchester is currently blocked after a three-vehicle crash

Halesworth Road in Southwold is currently blocked in both directions after a single-vehicle crash - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Drivers are being asked to avoid the main road into Southwold from the A12, as emergency services attend to a single-vehicle crash. 

Officers are currently at the scene of the crash on the A1095 Halesworth Road, near to the junction of the A12. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that one vehicle is involved but had no further details at this stage. But that part of the road is closed in both directions.

In a tweet, Halesworth police are asking drivers to avoid the area.  

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Crews have been called to the crash to assist with the removal of one  person from their vehicle."

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles and Lowestoft South have been called to the scene. 

The air ambulance has also been spotted in the area. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
A12
A12 Suffolk News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

Suffolk Live News | Video

10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

TV

First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Wattisfield near Diss was Suffolk's biggest Postcode Lottery winner in January 

All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE

Education News

Why did Thomas Mills not have an Ofsted inspection for more than 10 years?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon