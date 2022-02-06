Road closed after single-vehicle crash near Southwold

Halesworth Road in Southwold is currently blocked in both directions after a single-vehicle crash - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Drivers are being asked to avoid the main road into Southwold from the A12, as emergency services attend to a single-vehicle crash.

Officers are currently at the scene of the crash on the A1095 Halesworth Road, near to the junction of the A12.

Emergency Services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A1095 Halesworth Road (Road to #Southwold off of A12) near to the junction with the #A12 Please avoid the area as this part of the A1095 is now closed. Ref 138 #1330 pic.twitter.com/kXCuaWP6KP — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) February 6, 2022

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that one vehicle is involved but had no further details at this stage. But that part of the road is closed in both directions.

In a tweet, Halesworth police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Crews have been called to the crash to assist with the removal of one person from their vehicle."

Appliances from Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles and Lowestoft South have been called to the scene.

The air ambulance has also been spotted in the area.

