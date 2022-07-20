A12 temporary speed limit questioned in House of Lords

Lord Marlesford has said that temporary speed limits of 40mph on the A12 should be lifted during the day, but National Highways have said that this is not possible for safety reasons. - Credit: Alex Fairfull / Sarah Lucy Brown

A member of the House of Lords has questioned whether temporarily lowered speed limits along the A12 could be lifted during the day – but has been told that this would not be possible due to “safety reasons.”

The stretch of road between the junctions for East Bergholt and Marks Tey has been given a temporary speed limit of 40mph while roadworks are carried out, which include replacing barriers, road studs and markings, and other safety improvements. The works will “predominantly” be carried out at night.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the company had looked into only imposing the limit at night, but had concluded that this would not be viable due to safety reasons.

In a written parliamentary question, Lord Marlesford asked the Department of Transport to explain the reasons for this speed limit, and how long it would be in place.

Yesterday, he received an answer from Baroness Vere of Norbiton, which said: "Whilst the works are predominantly carried out during carriageway closures overnight, the 40ph speed limit is currently in place during the day to ensure the safety of road users whilst the works are still incomplete.

“National Highways anticipates that this temporary speed restriction will be in place until September 2022 when the works are expected to be completed.”

A spokesperson for National Highways confirmed this.

Lord Marlesford said: “It is fair to keep the limit in place when the road is being worked on at night, but it is causing a lot of congestion.

"I think it is quite wrong to keep the 40mph speed limit all day, and to go on until September is a poor show.”

The spokesperson said that the reason for the 40mph limit was a matter of safety.

He said the carriageway currently has a varioguard steel barrier running along it for “safety reasons”. He said that this meant that the road lanes would be too narrow for a limit of 50mph to run safely, which had been confirmed by two risk assessments.

He added that, should an incident occur on the stretch of road, National Highways would need its operatives to safely enter the roadworks. A speed limit of 40mph, he said, would allow their operatives to safely enter and work on the site more at any given time.