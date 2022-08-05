News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car on fire causes A12 northbound to close

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:23 AM August 5, 2022
Part of the A12 is currently closed after a vehicle fire near Framlingham

Part of the A12 is currently closed after a vehicle fire near Framlingham - Credit: Tonya Clark

Part of the A12 is currently closed as emergency services attend a vehicle fire in east Suffolk.

Firefighters and police are at the scene of the vehicle fire in the northbound carriageway at Wickham Market. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The northbound carriageway is currently closed just before the Framlingham junction."

There has been no reports of any injuries and National Highways is en route to the scene. 

Smoke can be seen billowing across the southbound carriageway from the vehicle.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews from Ipswich East and Framlingham have been sent to the scene. 

