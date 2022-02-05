Updated
A12 reopens after emergency services attend two-vehicle crash
Published: 9:20 AM February 5, 2022
Updated: 10:24 AM February 5, 2022
The A12 has reopened after it was closed in both directions as emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash near Farnham.
Felixstowe and Woodbridge police initially said in a tweet that emergency services were on the scene at the A12, south of the Snape bypass, dealing with a collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed the road has reopened and that there were no serious injuries.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and according to the AA Traffic Map there was heavy traffic in the area.
