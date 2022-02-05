News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 reopens after emergency services attend two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:20 AM February 5, 2022
Updated: 10:24 AM February 5, 2022
The A12 at Farnham has reopened after a two-vehicle crash 

The A12 has reopened after it was closed in both directions as emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash near Farnham.

Felixstowe and Woodbridge police initially said in a tweet that emergency services were on the scene at the A12, south of the Snape bypass, dealing with a collision.

 

A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed the road has reopened and that there were no serious injuries. 

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and according to the AA Traffic Map there was heavy traffic in the area. 

