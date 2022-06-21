Motorcyclist suffers potentially life-changing injuries after A12 crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A12 at the weekend - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the A12 at the weekend.

Police were called just after 11.15am on Saturday, June 18, to reports of a crash involving a white Lexmoto motorcycle and a blue Ford S-Max on the A12, at the junction with Toad Row in Henstead.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The rider of the motorbike was taken to the James Paget Hospital having sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

"The A12 was completely closed until 1.30pm when it partially reopened and was completely clear by 2.15pm.

"Officers would like to hear from any witnesses and ask that any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Police Headquarters in Martlesham, quoting the reference number 37840/22.