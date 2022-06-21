News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist suffers potentially life-changing injuries after A12 crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:56 PM June 21, 2022
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A12 at the weekend

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A12 at the weekend - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the A12 at the weekend. 

Police were called just after 11.15am on Saturday, June 18, to reports of a crash involving a white Lexmoto motorcycle and a blue Ford S-Max on the A12, at the junction with Toad Row in Henstead. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The rider of the motorbike was taken to the James Paget Hospital having sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

"The A12 was completely closed until 1.30pm when it partially reopened and was completely clear by 2.15pm.

"Officers would like to hear from any witnesses and ask that any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Police Headquarters in Martlesham, quoting the reference number 37840/22.

Suffolk Live News
A12
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The cottage in Stuston is set to be sold at auction with Brown & Co

Suffolk Live News

Derelict north Suffolk cottage with £220k guide price to be sold at auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon