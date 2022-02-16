Fallen tree blocks both lanes of A12 in east Suffolk

The tree fell on the A12 at Darsham, east Suffolk - Credit: Fiona Banham

A tree has fallen on the A12 in east Suffolk amid strong winds from Storm Dudley.

Police were called to clear the tree, at Darsham, after it covered both sides of the road.

Traffic is starting to build along the road, according to the AA traffic map.

Please be extra careful on our rural roads tonight. We are responding to a number of trees down on the roads. #1639 — Suffolk Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Policing (@RuralPolicingSC) February 16, 2022

Suffolk police has already issued a warning to drivers this evening to be careful on the roads after officers were called to number of fallen trees across the county.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for the northern parts of Suffolk until 6am tomorrow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

