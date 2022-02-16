News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Fallen tree blocks both lanes of A12 in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:07 PM February 16, 2022
The tree fell on the A12 at Darsham, east Suffolk

The tree fell on the A12 at Darsham, east Suffolk - Credit: Fiona Banham

A tree has fallen on the A12 in east Suffolk amid strong winds from Storm Dudley.

Police were called to clear the tree, at Darsham, after it covered both sides of the road.

Traffic is starting to build along the road, according to the AA traffic map.

Suffolk police has already issued a warning to drivers this evening to be careful on the roads after officers were called to number of fallen trees across the county.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place for the northern parts of Suffolk until 6am tomorrow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

A12
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

Sam and Tony of The Suffolk Jungle Room - a new cafe and plant shop in Metfield

Food and Drink

First look inside new jungle-themed cafe and plant shop

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Outdoor scene in the beer garden at The Lawns at Holt

Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus cases are falling across Suffolk and north Essex, but remain high in west and mid Suffolk.

Coronavirus

Revealed: The places with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Site of the plans for 65 homes in Brantham

Planning

65 home plan for village recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon