Tailbacks on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester with traffic at standstill

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:40 AM June 18, 2021    Updated: 8:23 AM June 18, 2021
Traffic is building on the A12 at Stratford St Mary (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Traffic is building on the A12 near the Suffolk-Essex border ahead of rush hour.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues are heavier than normal on the northbound carriageway after junction 30 at Stratford St Mary, between Ipswich and Colchester.

The delays were first reported by the AA shortly before 6am.

However, the road remains open and Suffolk police has not been notified of any incidents.

Traffic has been steadily increasing in the mornings in recent weeks as more Covid restrictions are lifted and workers return to offices.


Suffolk

