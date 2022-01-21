Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer
Published: 3:44 PM January 21, 2022
An overturned tractor is causing delays on the A12 near Colchester.
Essex Police officers are currently at the scene of the crash near the Tolgate junction.
In a tweet Essex Roads Policing Team said: "Overturned tractor trailer causing heavy traffic.
"Please be careful if in the area."
Essex Police has been approached for more information.
