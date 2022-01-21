News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:44 PM January 21, 2022
An overturned tractor is causing delays on the A12 near Colchester. 

Essex Police officers are currently at the scene of the crash near the Tolgate junction. 

In a tweet Essex Roads Policing Team said: "Overturned tractor trailer causing heavy traffic. 

"Please be careful if in the area."

Essex Police has been approached for more information. 

