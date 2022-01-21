Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer

An overturned tractor trailer is currently causing long delays on the A12 near Colchester - Credit: Archant

An overturned tractor is causing delays on the A12 near Colchester.

Essex Police officers are currently at the scene of the crash near the Tolgate junction.

In a tweet Essex Roads Policing Team said: "Overturned tractor trailer causing heavy traffic.

*Tollgate Junction of A12*

Over turned tractor trailer causing heavy traffic. Please be careful if in the area.

We are waiting for recovery. @EPColchester pic.twitter.com/IQwvKDmt7k — Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) January 21, 2022

"Please be careful if in the area."

Essex Police has been approached for more information.

