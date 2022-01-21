Person rescued after two-vehicle crash on A12

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a two-vehicle crash on the A12 at Bredfield.

Crews were called to the crash involving a car and a van in the southbound carriageway just after 12pm today, Friday, January 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The road is not blocked as vehicles are off the road.

"One male driver appears to have sustained injuries, however they do not appear to be serious at this time."

Three fire crews have also been called to the crash.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Crews have rescued a person from their vehicle."

Ambulance crews are also at the scene.

