POLL: What do you think of proposed £60m traffic lights upgrade on A12?

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:00 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 11:46 AM February 11, 2021
Junctions on the A12 which will be subject to the upgrades under Suffolk County Council's plans - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A £60million plan to install a series of traffic lights on the A12 to the east of Ipswich has been unveiled by Suffolk County Council.

Earlier this week, the council launched a public consultation on the project, which it says will reduce congestion and improve traffic flow between the A14 junction at Seven Hills and the Woods Lane junction.

The scheme involves installing traffic lights on each of the roundabouts except for the Seckford roundabout, introduce a dualled portion between the Seckford and Dobbies roundabouts, create dedicated cycle networks and expand some of the roundabouts and approach lanes.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, Andrew Reid, said the proposals had been developed by assessing traffic movements and demand along the A12.

Do you think these traffic lights would work? Vote in our poll below and let us know your thoughts.

