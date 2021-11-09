New consultation on £1bn upgrade of A12 in Essex at Marks Tey

The A12 will be widened from Chelmsford to Marks Tey. - Credit: Google Maps

National Highways has started what should be a final consultation before starting work on a £1bn upgrade of the A12 between Marks Tey and Chelmsford in Essex.

It is asking for the views of motorists and residents about the plan to widen 15 miles of the road to add extra carriageways and improve junctions.

It would mean there is a three-lane route all the way from Colchester to Chelmsford.

People can have their say online until December 19 by logging into a special webpage set up by National Highways - previously called Highways England.

It hopes to start the work at the end of 2023 and have it open by the end of 2028. The road improvement was first proposed in 2014.

Stephen Elderkin, project director for the A12 Chelmsford to A120 widening scheme, said: “The A12 is a key route which helps to support 90,000 drivers go about their business on a daily basis.

"Upgrading this section to three lanes will help with economic growth of the region and keep the country connected. It will also improve safety by connecting local roads via new junctions rather than turning directly onto the A12, increase capacity, and make journey times more reliable.”

The A12 is a key economic route through Essex and Suffolk, connecting London with Ipswich and the Port of Felixstowe. The section between Chelmsford and Colchester carries high volumes of traffic, with up to 90,000 vehicles every day. Heavy goods vehicles are between 9% and 12% of the traffic on this section due to its important freight connection.



