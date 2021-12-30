Woman dies following medical emergency on A12

Breaking

A woman has died after a medical emergency on the A12 near Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

A woman has died following a medical emergency on the A12 near Saxmundham.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the northbound carriageway shortly before 10.40am today, Thursday, December 30.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a medical emergency on the A12 near Wangford just after 10.30am today.

"A community first responder, two ambulances and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle attended the scene.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

One lane of the carriageway is currently closed while emergency services remain on scene.

