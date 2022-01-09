News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police appeal after woman falls from bridge onto A12

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:23 AM January 9, 2022
Police are appealing after a woman fell from a bridge onto the A12 in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for information after a woman fell from a bridge in Colchester onto the A12. 

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 1.20pm yesterday, Saturday, January 8. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to concerns for someone on a bridge over the A12 near Colchester.

"We attended and found a woman injured on the road having fallen from the bridge.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment."

Anyone with any information, who saw what happened or who has any dashcam footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 521 of January 8. 

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. 

You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

Essex Police
A12 Suffolk News
Colchester News

