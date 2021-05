Published: 10:46 AM May 26, 2021

A collision has blocked the A12 northbound near Woodbridge. Stock image - Credit: Archant

The A12 is blocked following a collision involving three vehicles.

Police were called to the northbound carriageway near Woodbridge just after the Woods Lane roundabout shortly after 10am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that both lanes are blocked but that no one is believed to be injured.

Recovery is being arranged for the vehicles.