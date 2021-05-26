News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 clear following three vehicle crash

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:46 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 1:52 PM May 26, 2021
Overturned car on A12 southbound in Woodbridge

A collision has blocked the A12 northbound near Woodbridge. Stock image - Credit: Archant

The A12 has cleared following an accident involving three vehicles. 

Police were called to the northbound carriageway near Woodbridge just after the Woods Lane roundabout shortly after 10am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that both lanes were blocked by the incident but that no one is believed to be injured. 

Recovery was arranged for the vehicles and the road was clear at 11.25am. 



