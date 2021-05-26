Updated

Published: 10:46 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM May 26, 2021

A collision has blocked the A12 northbound near Woodbridge. Stock image - Credit: Archant

The A12 has cleared following an accident involving three vehicles.

Police were called to the northbound carriageway near Woodbridge just after the Woods Lane roundabout shortly after 10am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that both lanes were blocked by the incident but that no one is believed to be injured.

Recovery was arranged for the vehicles and the road was clear at 11.25am.







