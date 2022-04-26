News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Oil spill closes road near A12 after tractor breaks down

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:45 AM April 26, 2022
Woods Lane in Woodbridge is currently closed after a broken down tractor spilled oil across the road

Woods Lane in Woodbridge is currently closed after a broken down tractor spilled oil across the road - Credit: Google Maps

A road near the A12 at Woodbridge has been closed after an oil spill from a broken-down tractor/

Police were called to the incident in Woods Lane at about 9.10am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the tractor had been travelling in the northbound carriageway of the A12 before breaking down. 

He also confirmed the road is currently closed while officers investigate how much oil has been spilled. 

The AA traffic map suggests there is some long delays in the area. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

