Oil spill closes road near A12 after tractor breaks down

Woods Lane in Woodbridge is currently closed after a broken down tractor spilled oil across the road

A road near the A12 at Woodbridge has been closed after an oil spill from a broken-down tractor/

Police were called to the incident in Woods Lane at about 9.10am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the tractor had been travelling in the northbound carriageway of the A12 before breaking down.

He also confirmed the road is currently closed while officers investigate how much oil has been spilled.

The AA traffic map suggests there is some long delays in the area.

