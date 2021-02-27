News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Police car collides with van while responding to emergency call

Tom Potter

Published: 1:07 PM February 27, 2021   
Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The crash happened on the A120 on Saturday morning - Credit: Matthew Usher

A stretch of the A120 was closed to traffic following a collision between a police car and a van near Harwich this morning.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision between Horsley Cross and Wix.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: "Officers on an emergency call were travelling on the A120 when their vehicle was in collision with a Vauxhall van at around 10.30am this morning, Saturday, February 27.

"The drivers of both the police car and van received minor injuries.

"The section of road between Cansey Lane and Horsley Cross roundabout was closed while we investigated, but has since reopened."

