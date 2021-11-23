A120 closed after car overturns
Published: 2:17 PM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The eastbound carriageway of the A120 outside of Colchester has been closed after a car overturned.
National Highways said on Twitter the north Essex road had been sealed off at Elmstead Market at about 1.45pm.
Essex County Council's Traffic Control Twitter said a vehicle had overturned just after junction 29, leading to the A133 and Clacton.
The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists are queuing as far back as Colchester and the turn-off for the A12.
