A120 closed after car overturns

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:17 PM November 23, 2021
The crash is partially blocking the A120 

The A120 near Colchester has been closed after a car overturned - Credit: Google Maps

The eastbound carriageway of the A120 outside of Colchester has been closed after a car overturned.

National Highways said on Twitter the north Essex road had been sealed off at Elmstead Market at about 1.45pm.

Essex County Council's Traffic Control Twitter said a vehicle had overturned just after junction 29, leading to the A133 and Clacton.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists are queuing as far back as Colchester and the turn-off for the A12.

