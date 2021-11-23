A120 closed after car overturns

The A120 near Colchester has been closed after a car overturned - Credit: Google Maps

The eastbound carriageway of the A120 outside of Colchester has been closed after a car overturned.

National Highways said on Twitter the north Essex road had been sealed off at Elmstead Market at about 1.45pm.

Elmstead Market - A120 Eastbound - BLOCKED due to an overturned car after the A12 J29. Long Delays. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 23, 2021

Essex County Council's Traffic Control Twitter said a vehicle had overturned just after junction 29, leading to the A133 and Clacton.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists are queuing as far back as Colchester and the turn-off for the A12.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

