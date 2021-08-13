News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A120 closed in both directions after serious collision

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:09 PM August 13, 2021   
The A120 outside of Colchester has been closed in both directions following a serious collision.

Highways England said on Twitter that the incident happened between Braintree and Marks Tey.

Officers from Essex Police have been called to the scene and have urged motorists plan their journey ahead.

The conditions of the motorists have not yet been confirmed.

The road closure comes as traffic built up on the A14 outside of Ipswich following a collision between a motorcycle and lorry.

