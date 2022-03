The road has been closed to allow for the air ambulance to land - Credit: Google Maps

A serious crash has blocked the A120 near Elmstead Market.

Both carriageways of the road have been closed to allow for the air ambulance to land.

Traffic is tailing back to Elmstead on the A120, and Weeley and Frating on the A133.

Essex police are advising that motorists avoid the area.

More on this as it develops.