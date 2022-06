The A120 is currently closed after a crash involving four vehicles - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 near Harwich is currently closed after a crash involving four vehicles.

In a tweet Essex Travel News, which is run by Essex County Council said: "The A120 is closed at the Wix bypass due to an accident involving four vehicles."

A120 – Closed at the Wix bypass due to an accident involving 4 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/ZwuW97UoWs — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 27, 2022

The AA Traffic Map is showing some heavy traffic in the area.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.