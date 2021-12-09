A120 closed after three-car crash and oil spill
Published: 11:22 AM December 9, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The A120 in north Essex has been closed after a three car crash spilled oil across the road.
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway at about 8.15am this morning, Essex Police said on Twitter.
Police said the road between Colchester and Harwich remains closed as debris and spilled oil is cleared from the carriageway.
The AA traffic map said there are queues of up to three miles.
