East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A120 closed after three-car crash and oil spill

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:22 AM December 9, 2021
The A120 is partially blocked this morning after a two vehicle collision

The A120 between Colchester and Harwich has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 in north Essex has been closed after a three car crash spilled oil across the road.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway at about 8.15am this morning, Essex Police said on Twitter.

Police said the road between Colchester and Harwich remains closed as debris and spilled oil is cleared from the carriageway.

The AA traffic map said there are queues of up to three miles.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Essex Live News
Colchester News

