A120 closed after three-car crash and oil spill

The A120 between Colchester and Harwich has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 in north Essex has been closed after a three car crash spilled oil across the road.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway at about 8.15am this morning, Essex Police said on Twitter.

We are currently at the scene of a collision on the #A120 at Horsley Cross involving three vehicles.



It happened around 8.15am this morning.



The Harwich-bound carriageway remains closed while debris and an oil spill is cleared.



Please plan your route. pic.twitter.com/fAeTBa22b6 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 9, 2021

Police said the road between Colchester and Harwich remains closed as debris and spilled oil is cleared from the carriageway.

The AA traffic map said there are queues of up to three miles.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.



